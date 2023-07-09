LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

This Evening & Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast early this evening. It will become partly cloudy later this evening and overnight. Quiet weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with no thunderstorm chances. Low temperatures tonight will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the east 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 9:00 PM CDT.



Monday:

A mixture of clouds and sunshine are forecast on Monday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Morning clouds will break with more sunshine by midday and into the early afternoon. It will become partly cloudy later into the afternoon. It will become mostly cloudy in the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast late Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be warmer but will vary from the lower 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent in the late afternoon and increasing to 40 percent in the evening.



Sunrise is at 6:45 AM CDT. Sunset is at 9:00 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The far southwestern and southern South Plains and the far southern Rolling Plains are outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The time frame is from late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Severe weather threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to quarter size (1.00″) hail. However, there could be isolated higher wind gusts and some larger hail.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning across portions of the area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning across portions of the area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning across portions of the area.

Variable high temperatures are forecast on Saturday with a range from the lower to the upper 90s. Variable high temperatures are once again forecast on Sunday with a range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. Monday’s highs will range from the middle 90s to the upper 90s. A few spots could briefly warm into the triple digits. Upper 90s to lower 100s are forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Middle 90s to the lower 100s are forecast for Friday.

Morning low temperatures middle 60s to the middle 70s Saturday through Tuesday mornings. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Wednesday through Friday.

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 6. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday July 9:

Sunrise: 6:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 107° (1940/2009)

Record Low: 56° (1952)

This Evening & Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. East wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 90s to the low 100s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday Night: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 15-20 mph in the evening, decreasing to 10-15 mph overnight. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny and turning hotter. Highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

