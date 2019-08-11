KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (8/11/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



*** NOTE: Video will be added to this article later this evening. ***

It’s been another hot August day here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Sunday. Highs today were in the upper 90s and low 100s for areas on the Caprock. Off the Caprock, highs were well into the triple-digits.

A small band of showers and weak thunderstorms did develop late this morning from near Lubbock to Silverton before quickly dissipating.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon across eastern New Mexico, along the Texas/New Mexico state line, and into the far western South Plains. Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the evening and overnight hours and move off the north and northeast. The western areas of the South Plains stand the best chance of seeing any rain this evening and early overnight. You can track the showers and thunderstorms with our EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.



Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are expected this evening and overnight with lows in the middle 70s across the South Plains and upper 70s across the Rolling Plains.

High-resolution forecast models are showing an isolated thunderstorm or two possible on Monday. Otherwise, the hot weather continues at least for one before we cool down a few degrees into midweek. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s.



Extended Forecast:

Forecast models continue to show an isolated thunderstorm chance daily across our region. The main window for an isolated storms would be from late afternoon to late in the evening. I’ll keep the mention of an isolated thunderstorm in the forecast until Friday. Long-range models are in disagreement on precipitation chances next weekend, so I’ll keep it dry for now.

The high pressure area to our east will start to build back westward this week. It will establish itself near the Four Corners Region by midweek. A frontal boundary is due to move across the region Monday night and Tuesday. Slightly cooler weather is expected by the middle and later part of the week. Long range forecast models show the high slowly building back westward by next weekend. Expect temperatures to get hotter again by that time.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s on Monday. We’ll drop back into the middle and upper 90s on Tuesday. Middle 90s are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will start to climb from the middle to the upper 90s by next weekend.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s this week. Lows climb back into the middle and upper 70s by the weekend.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions expanding and worsening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe and moderate stage drought conditions are now being reported across sporadic locations across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Other areas are reporting “abnormally dry” conditions. The western areas of the South Plains remain drought-free, for now, thanks to recent rainfall events.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 12:

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 8:37 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 107° (1936)

Record Low: 54° (1979)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance for a thunderstorm in the evening and overnight across the western South Plains. Lows in the middle to upper 70s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.



Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. An isolated storm is possible in the evening. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Southwest wind will turn north-northeast overnight 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the middle to upper 90s. North wind 10-15 mph.

Have a nice week!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser