KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (8/18/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Lubbock’s high temperature today was 105° the airport, which breaks the previous daily record high of 103° from 1994. This is also our warmest day of the year so far in 2019. Highs all across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Saturday were in the lower 100s.



Like the last few days, high-resolution forecast models show a slight chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Outflow boundaries produced by thunderstorms could produce some brief areas of blowing dust. We’ll keep some cloud around this afternoon and evening, but the sky will become mostly clear overnight. It will be warm overnight with lows only dropping into the middle 70s.

Daytime highs will drop back a couple of degrees on Monday, with upper 90s and lower 100s expected. We’ll be flirting with record high temperatures once again here in Lubbock on Monday. The record high for August 19 is 103° from 1994. I’m currently forecasting at high of 101° for Lubbock, so we’ll be close. High-resolution forecast models continue to hint at isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. It will be mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.



Extended Forecast:

High-resolution forecast models are showing a slight chance for a thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening. Dry weather is expected on Tuesday. Model data shows isolated thunderstorm chances for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the late afternoon and evening hours. The forecast looks dry for next Sunday



Daytime highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s on Monday. We’ll drop back into the middle and upper 90s on Tuesday. Lower to middle 90s can be expected on Thursday and Friday. We’ll all warm back into the middle 90s by next weekend.

Overnight lows will hold in the middle 70s Monday morning. Lows drop back into the lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Upper 60s can be expected for lows Thursday and Friday morning, as well as next weekend.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions continue to increase across our region. Nearly all of the Rolling Plains and eastern South Plains, as well as portions of the central South Plains are now in moderate to severe stage drought conditions. Portions of the northwestern, western and west-central South Plains remain drought-free for now.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 19:

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Sunset: 8:29 p.m.

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 103° (1994)

Record Low: 57° (2015)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy later in the day. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Slight chance for a thunderstorm in the evening. Mostly clear with lows in the middle 70s, South-southeast wind 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as hot. Highs in the middle to upper 90s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

