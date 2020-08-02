KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (8/2/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A few thunderstorms developed in spots this afternoon across the South and Rolling Plains. These thunderstorms may linger into the early evening hours. A large complex of showers and thunderstorms will drop into South and Rolling Plains later this evening and overnight from the Texas Panhandle and New Mexico. Most of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains are in a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. A few thunderstorms could produce high winds and some large hail. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected otherwise this evening and overnight with low temperatures in the middle 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms will end across the area early Monday morning. Clouds will be on the decrease in the morning, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions expected during the day. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to middle 90s.



Extended Forecast:

High pressure will build back over the region this week suppressing rain chances for the majority and cranking up the heat. A few models hint at a very isolated thunderstorm chance each day in the afternoon and evening hours. It’s not a big chance for rain, only around 5% to 10% daily.

Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 90s. Hotter weather returns during the week and continues into next weekend with upper 90s to lower 100s Tuesday through Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday mornings. Lows climb back into the lower 70s to middle 70s Tuesday through Sunday mornings.

Tropical Weather:

Drought Update:

Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 3:

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 8:45 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 107° (1944)

Record Low: 56° (1921)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Lows in the middle 60s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms ending early in the morning. Become mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Northeast wind in the morning, become east-southeast in the afternoon 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hotter. Highs in the upper 90s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.

