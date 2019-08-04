KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (8/4/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



We had a little more cloud cover out there today than I expected, but the weather has been quiet across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Saturday’s rainfall across the western South Plains helped keep temperatures a little cooler for some places on the Caprock. Overall, highs today have ranged from the upper 80s to lower 90s across the South Plains. We had lower to middle 90s across the Rolling Plains. We’ll stay partly cloudy this evening, but the cloud cover should start to break up overnight.

Another quiet weather day is expected on Monday with high in the middle 90s area wide.



Extended Forecast:

An area of high pressure is set up to our west across Four Corners region. Based on its position, we have a northwest flow over the South Plains and Rolling Plains. High-resolution models are showing isolated storms forming over Colorado and New Mexico on Monday and Tuesday. These would move southeastward and could end up in the Panhandle, as well as the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains late in the evening and overnight.

The high pressure area will shift westward and settle over our area by the middle and later part of the week. The high will then shift into to our south and southeast by the weekend. By the weekend, some monsoonal moisture flow around the high pressure may move into the western South Plains from New Mexico. This could help fire a few isolated storms.

Daytime highs will hold in the middle 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Upper 90s to lower 100s return for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We’ll drop back into the middle 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in lower to middle 70s during the week and over the weekend.

Drought Update:

Moderate stage drought conditions are now being reported across portions of Lynn, Dawson, Terry, Briscoe and Hall County. “Abnormally dry” conditions are now being reported across most of the Rolling Plains and portions of the South Plains as well.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 5:

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 8:44 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 102° (2011)

Record Low: 57° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 70s. There is an outside chance of an isolated storm overnight. East-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s. South wind 5-10 mph.



