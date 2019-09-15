KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (9/15/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

An area of high pressure to continues to dominate our weather pattern across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, as well as most of Texas and the south-central region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue well to our west over New Mexico. Cloud cover from this activity continue will work over our area this evening and overnight.

Sky conditions will remain partly cloudy this evening and tonight with lows ranging from the middle to upper 60s. We’ll start the day out mostly sunny on Monday, but it will become partly cloudy once again by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will range from the middle to upper 80s on the Caprock, with upper 80s to lower 90s across the Rolling Plains.



Extended Forecast:

A quiet weather pattern remains in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains late this weekend and will continue until at least the middle of the work and school week. A few changes are expected by the later part of the week and next weekend. The high pressure area will shift further east and rain chances back into our forecast. Models show a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms daily from Thursday through Sunday.



High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s across the region through at least Thursday. Highs fall back into the middle and upper 80s by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



Overnight lows will range from the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center.

Drought Update:

Moderate and severe stage drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Small portions of Castro, Swisher and Briscoe County remain in extreme drought conditions.

Here’s the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 16:

Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.

Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Normal High: 84°

Normal Low: 59°

Record High: 100° (1965)

Record Low: 42° (1951)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle to upper 60s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 80s on the Caprock. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the Rolling Plains. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle to upper 60s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 80s on the Caprock. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the Rolling Plains. South wind 5-10 mph.

