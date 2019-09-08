KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (9/8/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



A check of the radar shows there have been a few showers and thunderstorms across portions of the area on this Sunday. Don’t forget you can track showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains and Rolling Plains anytime with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.



I’ll keep a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast this evening and overnight. We’ll stay mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the middle and upper 60s.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Monday morning. More scattered showers and thunderstorm are expected to develop by the afternoon and evening hours. It will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day on Monday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Severe weather is not expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. However, brief heavy rainfall in spots could cause some minor flooding.



Extended Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorm chances are expected daily Monday through Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling this week. Models show dry weather returning the area by next weekend. No severe weather is not expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.



Daytime highs will range from lower to middle 80s Monday through Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Middle to upper 80s are expected by Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will range from the middle to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will range from the lower to middle 60s for lows Wednesday through Sunday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center.

Drought Update:

Moderate and severe stage drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and all the Rolling Plains. Small portions of Castro, Swisher and Briscoe County are in extreme drought conditions. The good news is there is a decent chance for much needed rainfall across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this week.

Here’s the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 9:

Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

Normal High: 87°

Normal Low: 61°

Record High: 99° (1984)

Record Low: 47° (1956)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 20-percent chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20-percent chance for thunderstorms in the morning. Then a 40-percent chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. South wind 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40-percent chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20-percent chance for thunderstorms in the morning. Then a 40-percent chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. South wind 10-15 mph.



