KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: January 23, 2022

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 29.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. High of 63.

Happy Sunday! It was a nice and mild day across the South Plains with temperatures near normal in the mid 50s. Monday will be another above average day with temperatures in the mid 60s before the next cold front arrives Monday night without much of a bang.

After the cold front arrives, temperatures on Tuesday will go back to the 40s and 50s. Our best chances of snow this week come late Tuesday night into Wednesday, but some flurries flying across the region is looking more probable. Models are still showing inconsistencies when it comes to how much snow will fall across the region, but snowfall amounts will range anywhere from a trace, to as much as 5 inches. Travel impacts are expected to begin late Tuesday night, and last through Thursday afternoon.