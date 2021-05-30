KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: May 30th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening forecast.

Tonight: Widespread storms. Some severe. Flooding expected. Low of 60°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Widespread storms. Some severe. Flooding expected. High of 70°. Winds ESE 10-20 MPH.

Severe Weather:

Strong to severe storms are expected across the KLBK viewing area once again this evening. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for almost all of the South Plains for the remainder of the day today, lasting into the overnight hours tonight. The timeline for storms will begin around 6 PM, and last through 2 AM Monday morning. Our main concern will be with the potential for 60-80 MPH wind gusts, lime sized hail (2 inches in diameter), and even a few isolated tornadoes.

Flooding Threat:

A Flood Watch is currently in effect for all of our West Texas counties until Monday morning.

In addition to the potential for severe storms, widespread flooding is also a growing concern. Several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms from Sunday evening through Monday night will result in several inches of rainfall across the South Plains. Over the past several weeks, most locations have picked up at least 1″ of rainfall. With already saturated solid, our expected heavy rainfall will create widespread flooding issue that are expected to last after the rain stops falling. A widespread 1-3″ of rainfall is expected across the KLBK viewing area, with some isolated amounts over 5 inches expected! Please remember to turn around, and not drive through any flooded roadways!

(Below are two forecast models showing how much rainfall could accumulate across the region by this time next week.)

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms are expected to remain in the forecast through at least Friday. Activity will become more scattered and isolated across the region. The increased amount of ground moisture across the region will help keep high temperatures on the mild side. We will only warm into the middle 70s to middle 80s this week, with warmer temperatures returning by the weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist across the region as well. Morning lows will vary from the middle 50s to the upper 60s all week long. Drought conditions are expected to improve quite drastically, with some portions of the South Plains completely ridding themselves of drought altogether.

7-Day Forecast

(Valid 05-30-2021)

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, May 30th:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:50 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 106° (2018)

Record Low: 45° (1983)

Have a happy Memorial Day, and stay safe out there! We are eternally grateful for all of the amazing men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

-Jacob.

