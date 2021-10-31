KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: October 31, 2021

KLBK Forecaster Emily Falkenberg has your Saturday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 40. ENE 5-10 MPH

Tomorrow: Morning fog and Mostly Sunny with cooler temps. High of 69. ENE 10-15 MPH

Happy Halloween! It was a perfect end to October with cooler, fall-like temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the 30s and 40s with clouds and fog setting in early Monday morning.

Monday will look similar to Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s before big changes hit the region when a rush of cold air hits the South Plains Monday night brining the lowest temperatures on the high plains of the season.

Temperatures through Thursday will remain well below average under mostly cloud skies with precipitation potential increasing through mid-week. Rainfall amounts look to remain light from this event, but expect a couple of drizzly and cloudy days to start off November.