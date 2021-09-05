KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: September 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Stray shower. Low of 65°. Winds Variable 0-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 88°. Winds S 5-15 MPH.

After a day of scattered showers and storms, a calmer night is expected across the area. A stray shower will remain possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be light and variable. Low temperatures will range from the lower 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Monday.

Our Labor Day holiday will be pretty close to average in terms of temperatures. Highs will peak in the middle 80s to lower 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 8-12 MPH. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible, especially to the south of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Monday night will be pretty typical for this time of year. We will see a partly cloudy sky with lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday will be just a smidge warmer across the KLBK viewing area, with high temperatures ranging from the middle 80s to middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast during the afternoon hours, with gusts upwards of 25 MPH. Late Tuesday evening, we are expecting a weak ‘cold’ front to push into the South Plains. This will bring a chance of isolated showers and storms back to the region late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will vary from the upper 50s to upper 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler thanks to the frontal passage. Highs will be pretty close to average for this time of year, fluctuating from the middle 80s to middle 90s across the region. Winds will be out of the northeast, becoming more easterly by the evening hours, around 10-15 MPH. Wednesday night will be clear and cool, with low temperatures bottoming out from the lower 50s to middle 60s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the second half of the week, high pressure will build back into the KLBK viewing area. This will bring our rain chances down to 0% from Thursday through Sunday. As a result of this lovely (sarcasm) high pressure system, our high temperatures will warm to near 10-15 degrees above average! Some areas will peak in the lower 100s on Friday and Saturday. Please be sure to remember those heat safety tips (i.e. wear lighter colored clothes, drink water when not thirsty, ALWAYS look before you lock your vehicle to make sure you get your children and pets out!!!). Texas Tech’s first game at The Jones is on Saturday, with kickoff at 6 PM. If you plan on heading out to tailgate, please stay hydrated, and apply sunscreen appropriately. By Sunday, another weak front is expected to move into the South Plains, dropping our highs back into the upper 80s to middle 90s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 5th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, September 5th:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:07 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Actual High: 83° (-5° above average)

Record High: 102° (2000)

Normal Low: 63°

Actual Low: 69° (+6° above average)

Record Low: 46° (1961)

Have a marvelous Monday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

