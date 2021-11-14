KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update

Happy Sunday! Get ready for a rollercoaster of a week that could bring record breaking high temperatures and the city of Lubbock’s first freeze. We started off this Sunday with mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 60s thanks to a small cold front moving in overnight.

The beginning of the work week will start off pretty warm with temperatures reaching the low 80s and possible record breaking high temperatures on Tuesday before a strong cold front sweeps across the South Plains bringing the potential for Lubbock’s first freeze Thursday morning.