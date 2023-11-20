Good morning! This week is an exciting one. Lots of turkey, football, and possibly some winter weather!

This morning we saw a few showers across the South Plains. Those stopped around 9:00 A.M. CDT and the sun came out to play for today.

Today will bring us a high of 61 degrees with mostly sunny skies throughout the entire day. Winds will be out of the north at high speeds of 30-35 mph bringing us a wind advisory. This advisory will occur from 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. CDT this evening.

Tonight conditions will begin to cool across the region. Lubbock will see a low of 39 degrees with Tuesday bringing us a high of 55 with chilly conditions.

Tuesday night we are looking at a hard morning freeze. Our low temperature will reach 27 degrees. Wednesday will warm to 59 with northwestern winds at 12 mph.

Wednesday night will maintain the chill with a freezing temperature of 30 degrees. Thursday is looking like a nice Thanksgiving day with a high of 61 degrees and southeastern winds at 10-15 mph.

Thursday night conditions will drop to 34 with Friday bringing us some winter feeling weather of 49 degrees with a 10% chance of precipiation.

Friday night we will cool to 27 for another freezing night and the weekend is looking very cool. Saturday we have the possibility for some wintry mix precipitation, around a 30% chance. Our high will barely reach 43 degrees.

Saturday night will drop to another 27 degrees with Sunday warming to 45 with a 10% chance again and northeastern winds at 12 mph.

I hope you all have a great start to your week!

-Kathryn