Today: We will reach a high of 94 degrees here in Lubbock with mostly sunny skies and southeastern winds at speeds of 10-15 mph. We have the chance for some thunderstorm development across the western parts of the area this afternoon, drifting eastward into the evening. Otherwise, sunny skies are expected with temperatures in the 90s.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop to 72 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear with winds picking up to 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Friday will warm up to 97 degrees. We have the chance for some isolated thunderstorm development. Winds will be out of the west southwest at speeds of 12-18 mph. Thunderstorms are expected for the afternoon and evening hours leading until early Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Friday night will cool to 72 degrees. Saturday morning will still have some showers and possibly some thunderstorms occurring. Saturday will reach a high of 97 throughout the day with some isolated thunderstorms continuing. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Precipitation chances will be 20%.

Saturday night will drop to 73 degrees and warm to 99 for Sunday. We will have another 10% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will slowly increase throughout the week rising into the triples by Monday.

Sunday night will barely cool to 72 degrees and warm to 100 for Monday! Another 10% chance of precipitation will occur.

Monday night and Tuesday morning will drop to 73 degrees with Tuesday warming to 101. It is going to be hot and sunny with southerly winds at speeds of 12-18 mph.

Tuesday night will drop to 73 degrees and Wednesday is going to be a very hot one with a high of 103 degrees. Skies will be sunny.

-Kathryn