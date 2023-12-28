LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Thursday morning weather update for December 28th, 2023.

Good afternoon! This morning was another cool one with a slow start to warm up.

Today we will warm up to 52 with sunshine but it will not bring us a whole lot of warmth. Winds will remain out of the north around 10-15 mph. Today is breezier with high wind gusts from 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. CDT. By nighttime winds will subside to calm speeds and mostly clear skies.

Tonight temperatures are continuing to freeze with a low of 24 here in the Hub City and another cool start to Friday is in store.

Tomorrow will be above average with a high of 57 degrees and northwestern winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Friday night into Saturday morning will be 26 with Saturday warming into the 60s for some. Lubbock will see a high of 61 degrees with west southwest winds at calm speeds of 5-10 mph.

Saturday night dropping to below freezing at 30 and Sunday bringing us to 54.

Sunday night will drop to a very cold 22 degrees with Monday bringing us only into the upper 40s; a high of 48 degrees and variation winds at 5-10 mph.

Monday night will drop to 26 with Tuesday night rising to another 48 degrees. Rain and possibly mixed precipitation is expected in the afternoon. Tuesday night will drop to 26 degrees with some showers on and off.

Wednesday will rise to 49 with the possibility for some A.M. sprinkles.

-Kathryn