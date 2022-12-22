LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday afternoon weather update.

Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. High of 18°. Winds NNE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 4°. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. Winds NNE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Still cold. High of 22°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

A Weather Aware Day continues for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and Friday, December 23rd, 2022. A strong arctic air mass will settle into the South Plains, providing us with upwards of 80 hours of continuous sub-freezing temperatures.

Highs on Thursday occurred before sunrise, as temperatures ‘peaked’ in the mid 40s to low 30s. Throughout the day, temperatures will continue falling across the region. Daytime temps will only rebound into the 10s to mid 20s, with strong winds gusting upwards of 40-50 MPH out of the north.

High Temperatures for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.

Later in the day, winds will begin to subside. However, these strong winds will bring our feel like temperatures down to 10-20 degrees below zero! Tonight, those wind chill values will be even colder, bottoming out nearly 20-30 degrees below zero! These types of wind chill values are dangerously low, and could result in frostbite in as little as 15-20 minutes! As a result, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Lubbock and points north through Noon Friday!

Wind chill alerts valid through Noon CST Friday, December 23rd, 2022.

The remainder of the KLBK viewing area is under a wind chill Noon Friday. Thursday night into Friday morning will be the coldest night that we’ve seen around the area since last winter. Some areas will see low temperatures below 0 across the southern Panhandle. Most of us will bottom out in the lower single digits to lower 10s.

Forecast low temperatures by sunrise on Friday, December 23rd, 2022.

Bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to the colder temperatures. Make sure all outdoor pipes are properly insulated and water faucets are shut off. Leave cabinet doors open inside of your home if they have water pipes in them that are also on an exterior wall of your home. Lastly, check on your people! Make sure your neighbors and loved ones have an adequate source of heat, and are able to keep warm!

Summary of expected impacts from Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 through Sunday A.M., December 25th, 2022.

Friday will be cold once again. Highs will remain in the mid 10s to mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. We could see a few snow showers across the region, with trace amounts possible for some areas. Winds will not be as strong thankfully, allowing our wind chill warning to expire at noon. Sustained speeds around 10-15 MPH are expected out of the northeast. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold, with lows in the single digits to lower 20s.

Christmas Eve will continue to be cold across the region. Highs will range from the mid 20s to the upper 30s. It’ll be close as to whether or not Lubbock rises above freezing on Saturday. Current forecast calls for a high of 34. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be another bitter cold one, with lows in the 10s to mid 20s.

Extended Forecast:

Christmas Day will feature warmer temps across the region. We will peak in the 40s and 50s across the KLBK viewing area with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. By Monday, more areas will warm into the 50s. 60s and 70s will return to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with dry conditions remaining around western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Morning lows will remain cold, but not as cold as what we’ve been seeing. Lows range through the 10s to 30s for Monday and Tuesday mornings, with the 30s and 40s looking likely by Wednesday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 22ns, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:44 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 79° (1955 & 1969)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -2° (1989)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains! Stay warm out there.

-Jacob

