LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Thursday, October 12)

Today:

Like yesterday, we’ll start off with low clouds and some fog for some areas this morning. Otherwise, sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast on this Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be another warm day across the area. Variable high temperatures are forecast with highs ranging from the lower 80s (to the northwest) to the middle 90s (east and southeast). It’ll remain breezy with a west to southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:50 AM CDT.



Tonight:

A strong cold front is on track to arrive this evening and tonight. Clear to mostly mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. It’ll remain breezy at times start turning cooler. Low temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the west and northwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 7:17 PM CDT.



Friday:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions, breezy and much cooler weather is forecast on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the north 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:50 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:16 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through early next week.

Thursday’s high will vary from the lower 80s (northwest) to the middle 90s (east and southeast). Much cooler weather returns on Friday with daytime highs dropping back into the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Saturday and Sunday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to middle 70s are forecast on Monday and middle 70s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be warmer with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s.



Friday morning’s lows will range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. A chilly morning is forecast on Saturday and Sunday with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast lows for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday morning will be milder with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

(Valid: Thursday, October 12)

Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14:

Texas is one of eight states that will get the best view of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Lubbock and the South Plains region is located in a great position as the path of the eclipse will take it over southeastern New Mexico, the far southwestern South Plains and the Permian Basin.



According to information on the NASA website, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 AM CDT, reach maximum at 11:44 AM CDT and end at 1:19 PM CDT as viewed from Lubbock.



The total duration will be three hours and two minutes for the Lubbock area.



Totality will reach a maximum of 93.4% at the peak of the event at 11:44 AM CDT for the Lubbock area.

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path & Percent Totality

(Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Times (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, October 5. Some areas have returned to “drought-free” status around portions of the South Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported overall across areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are now being reported in the immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage drought conditions were creeping northward across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains from the northern Permian Basin.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 12:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:17 PM CDT

Normal High: 77°

Normal Low: 50°

Record High: 92° (1989)

Record Low: 31° (2019)

Today: Low clouds and fog in the morning for some areas. Then becoming sunny to mostly sunny. Variable high temperatures ranging from the lower 80s (northwest) to the middle 90s (east/southeast). West to southwest wind 15-25 mph.



Tonight: Clear to mostly clear, breezy at times and turning cooler. Lows ranging from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. west to northwest wind 10-20 mph.



Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny, continued breezy and much cooler. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. North wind 15-25 mph.



