LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Cochran, Crosby, Garza, Hockley, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas from 12:00 PM CST through 6:00 PM CST Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas from 9:00 AM CST Thursday through 8:00 AM CST Friday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Roosevelt County in New Mexico from 11:00 AM MST to 11:00 PM MST Thursday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Lea County in New Mexico from 8:00 AM MST Thursday to 7:00 AM MST Friday.

Wind Advisory & High Wind Warning

(Valid: Thursday, January 11 – Friday, January 12)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, January 11)

Today:

Sunny to mostly sunny, windy and overall warm weather will continue on this Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Areas of blowing dust will also occur late this morning and this afternoon. The dust will reduce visibility at times. High temperatures today will vary and range from the middle 50s to the upper 60s. The wind will be out of the west-southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CST.

Tonight:

A strong cold front will arrive this evening and bring much colder weather to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Scattered rain and snow showers are forecast this evening and should shortly after midnight for some areas. A light dust to one inch of snow accumulation may be possible portions of the northern and northwestern South Plains. Watch for icy spots developing as well overnight. It’ll become mostly cloudy this evening and tonight. It’ll also remain windy. Low temperatures will range from the middle 10s to the middle 20s. The wind shift to the northwest this evening and tonight 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 5:58 PM CST.

Friday:

Watch for icy spots on area bridges, overpasses and some roadways Friday morning. Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph.



Sunrise is 7:52 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:59 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is slight chance for rain and and snow showers Thursday evening through early Friday morning across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, there is a very slight chance for snow showers from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.



High temperatures on Thursday will vary and range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Highs on Friday will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday’s highs will vary and range from the middle 40s to the upper 50s. Highs on Sunday will also vary and range from the middle 10s (teens) to the middle 30s. Forecast highs on Monday will range from the middle 10s (teens) to the middle 20s. Tuesday’s highs will range range from the lower to the middle 30s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s.



Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the middle 10s to the middle 20s. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Forecast lows Sunday morning will range from the upper 0s (single digits) to the lower 20s. Monday morning will be very cold with lows ranging from the lower 0s (single digits) to the lower 10s (teens). Another cold morning is on tap for Tuesday with lows ranging again from the lower 0s (single digits) to the lower 10s (teens). Lows Wednesday morning will range from the middle 10s (teens) to the middle 20s.

Wind Chill Alert: Below zero wind chill values are forecast across the South Plains Saturday night to Sunday morning, Sunday night to Monday morning and Monday night to Tuesday morning. Dangerously low wind chill values of -5° to -10° are forecast late Saturday into early Sunday morning, -10° to -20° Sunday night into Monday morning, and then -5° to -10° again Monday night into Tuesday morning.

KLBK PM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, January 11)

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, January 4. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 11:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:58 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 80 (2017)

Record Low: -7° (1918)

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny, windy and continued warm. Areas of blowing dust in the late morning and in the afternoon. Variable highs ranging from the lower 50s to the upper 60s. West-southwest wind 20-40 mph with gusts 45-55 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, still windy and colder. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the middle 10s to the middle 20s. Northwest wind 20-30 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. West-northwest wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

