LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, along with southeastern New Mexico, until 10:00 AM CST/9:00 AM CST Thursday. Patchy dense fog and freezing fog will reduce visibility at times below one quarter (1/4) mile. Travel with caution.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12:00 PM CST Thursday – 6:00 AM CST Friday for the far northwestern South Plains (Parmer, Castro & Swisher County). Wet snow is forecast with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible across the advisory area.

Today:

Dense fog and freezing fog will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through mid-morning. Visibility will be reduced below one quarter (1/4) mile at times. Otherwise, the forecast today will focus on cooler and breezy weather along with precipitation chances. Scattered showers (rain, rain/snow mix and snow) will develop late this morning and continue through the afternoon. The best chance for snow accumulation will be across the northwestern South Plains. A dusting to 3 inches of snow accumulation will be possible. Most of the area will have a cold rain, but a rain/snow mix will be possible as far south the Lubbock metro area. High temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. The wind will be out of the southeast 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CST.

Tonight:

Scattered showers (rain, rain/snow mix and snow) will gradually end by late this evening/early Friday morning. It’ll be mostly cloudy through late evening with some areas of fog possible. Clouds will be on the decrease overnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be out of the southeast in the evening and shift southwest overnight 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:52 PM CST.

Friday:

Icy spots are possible in the morning, so travel with caution. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains for Friday. It’ll remain cool for the most part and breezy at times. High temperatures will vary and range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the northwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is 7:52 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:53 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers (rain, rain/snow mix and snow) are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Thursday morning through mid to late Thursday evening. There is another very slight chance for rain (or rain/snow) showers on Saturday across the far northwestern and northern South Plains. Another opportunity for precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Highs on Friday will vary and range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. Highs on Saturday will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. Sunday’s forecast highs will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Highs on Monday will vary and range from the upper 30s to the middle 50s. Tuesday’s highs will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Milder weather is forecast on Wednesday with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the very low 60s.

Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Saturday and Sunday’s morning lows will range from the lower 20s to the very low 30s. Lows Monday morning will vary and range from the middle 20s to the lower 40s. Tuesday morning’s forecast lows will range from the middle 10s to the upper 20s. Lows on Wednesday will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, January 4. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 4:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:52 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 76° (1918)

Record Low: -9° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Areas of fog and freezing fog in the morning. Scattered showers (rain, rain/snow mix and snow) from late morning through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy to cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. South-southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers (rain, rain/snow mix and snow) ending by late evening. Mostly cloudy with areas of fog in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Southeast wind in the evening will turn southwest overnight wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, continued cool and breezy at times. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

