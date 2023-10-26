LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, October 26)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Warmer weather will briefly return on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast, and it’ll be breezy at times. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 8:01 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Clear conditions are forecast for this evening, but it’ll become mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the south and southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 7:01 PM CDT.

Friday:

We’ll start cooling down again on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with the arrival of a cold front. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. There is a very slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the early evening. High temperatures will range from from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south and southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunrise is at 8:02 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:00 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slight chance for showers on Friday across portions of the area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Saturday night. Scattered showers are forecast on Sunday, Sunday night and into early Monday morning.



Thursday will be briefly warmer with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. We’ll start cooling down again on Friday and Saturday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Sunday’s high temperatures will mostly likely occur around midnight or during the early morning hours. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Monday will be a cold day with highs only in the middle 40s. Lower to middle 50s are the forecast highs on Tuesday (Halloween). High temperatures on Wednesday will warm back into the middle and the upper 50s.



Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the lower 40s to the lower 60s. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday morning will be colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Evening colder mornings are forecast Monday through Wednesday with lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. The first freeze of the fall season will occur early next week for most areas.



*** We have designated Monday as a “KLBK Weather Aware Day” for most of the area’s expected first freeze of the season. There may also be some slick or icy spots Monday morning with lingering showers. ****

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Tuesday, October 26)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

No significant changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 26. The Lubbock metro area and portions of the central South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions across the far southern counties decreased thanks to recent rainfall.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, October 19) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 26:

Sunrise: 8:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 72°

Normal Low: 44°

Record High: 87° (1922)

Record Low: 21° (2020)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy at times and warmer. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clear in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A very slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Breezy at times with a southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Twitter): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser