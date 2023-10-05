LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Calmer and cooler weather makes a return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. There will be a few lingering clouds in the morning for some areas, but sunny conditions are forecast today across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the north and northeast 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:44 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Clear conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and tonight. It’ll be cooler with lows temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the east and northeast 5-10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 7:44 AM CDT.

Friday:

Pleasant autumn weather is on tap Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will once again be in the middle to the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the east 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:45 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:25 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period through Tuesday. Long-range forecast models show a very slight chance for rain returning to the area on Wednesday.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the middle to the upper 70s. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and the lower 70s. We’ll start another warming trend on Sunday with highs back in a range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. It’ll be warmer on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Wednesday will be even warmer with middle 80s forecast across the area.



Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Saturday morning will be chillier with lows ranging from the lower 40s to the very low 50s. Upper 40s and lower 50s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Milder mornings return on Monday and Tuesday with lower to middle 50s forecast for lows. Wednesday morning’s lows will be in the middle to the upper 50s.

Drought Update:

No significant chances were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 28. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) conditions continue to be reported for immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 5:

Sunrise: 7:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:26 PM CDT

Normal High: 79°

Normal Low: 53°

Record High: 97° (1934)

Record Low: 33° (1932)

Today: A few clouds in the morning, otherwise sunny, breezy at times and cooler. Highs in the middle to the upper 70s. North to northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A clear sky and cooler. Low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. East to northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant weather. High temperatures in the middle to the upper 70s. East wind 5-15 mph.

