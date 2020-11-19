KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update (11/19/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

An unseasonably warm and breezy day is on tap across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Thursday. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll be flirting with the record high today in Lubbock which is 85° from 1996. Keep in mind, the average high is 62° for November 19. Sky conditions will be sunny to mostly sunny today. The wind will be out of the southwest 15-25 mph.

Another mild November night is also ahead with overnight lows ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The average low is 34° is November 19/20. Sky conditions will be mostly clear this evening and overnight. It’ll still be a bit breezy, with a south-southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Dry weather will continue across the South and Rolling Plains through Saturday. We’re still on track for some rain chances on Sunday and Monday, possibly lingering into Tuesday morning.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to the middle 80s. We’ll drop back into the lower to middle 70s on Friday and into the lower to middle 60s on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be cooler, with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. Milder weather will return by Tuesday and Wednesday as we climb back into the middle 60s.

Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s Friday morning. Middle to upper 40s can be expected Saturday morning, with lower to middle 40s on Sunday morning. Monday morning will be chilly with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 30s. Upper 30s to lower 40s are the forecast lows for Tuesday morning, with lower to middle 30s returning by Wednesday morning.

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. As of the latest update of the U.S Drought Monitor Update, exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue for the Rolling Plains area.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 19:

Sunrise: 7:23 AM CST

Sunset: 5:42 PM CST

Normal High: 62°

Normal Low: 34°

Record High: 85° (1996)

Record Low: 14° (1921/1937)

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.



Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and mild. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph.



Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Northwest wind in the morning, shift to the northeast in the afternoon 5-15 mph.

