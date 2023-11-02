LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, November 2)

Today:

A few high clouds will move across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains today. Otherwise, another nice day is on tap across the area. We’ll start a warming trend today with daytime highs ranging from the middle 60s to the very low 70s. The wind will be out of the south and southwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 8:07 AM CDT.

Tonight:

A milder night is forecast across the area. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Sky conditions will be clear to mostly clear. The wind will remain south to southwest to 15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 6:54 PM CDT.

Friday:

The warming trend continues across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. It’ll be a sunny and breezy at times. The wind will be south to southwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 8:08 AM CDT. Sunset is at 6:53 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Short range and long range forecast model runs this morning continue to show no precipitation chances in the forecast over the extended forecast period.



We’ll start a warming trend on Thursday with daytime highs climbing back into a range from the middle 60s to the very low 70s. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Middle 70s are forecast highs on Saturday. Sunday and Monday’s highs will range from the upper 70s and the middle 80s. Middle 70s to lower 80s are the forecast highs on Tuesday. Wednesday’s highs will drop back into the lower to the middle 70s.



Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the middle 30s to lower 40s. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Sunday morning’s low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Middle 40s to lower 50s are forecast for Monday and Tuesday mornings. Wednesday morning’s lows will be in the lower to the middle 40s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

Time Change Sunday:

Are you ready to “fall back” one hour? Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 a.m. CT here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detections to see if the batteries need to be changed.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well.

In case you’re wondering, we’ll “spring forward” again on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

"Fall Back" – DST Ends

(Valid: Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 AM CT)

Drought Update:

No significant changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 2. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. This area expanded slightly across the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 2:

Sunrise: 8:07 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:54 PM CDT

Normal High: 69°

Normal Low: 41°

Record High: 85° (2012)

Record Low: 19° (1951/1991)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and turning warmer. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. South to southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Friday: A sunny sky and warmer. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Breezy at times with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

