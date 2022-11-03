LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Today:

Low clouds and some areas of fog will start the day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. The low clouds and fog should burn off my late morning, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions returning this afternoon. It will be a mild day, with highs ranging from the middle to the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 15 to 20 mph. There could be some higher gusts.

Tonight:

Clouds will increase again this evening and overnight. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Thursday evening and early on Friday morning, mainly over the eastern half of the area. A few storms could be strong to severe. However, forecast models are struggling with thunderstorm developing, so I’m only keeping a slight chance in the forecast. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 20 mph. There could be some higher gusts.



The Storm Prediction Center maintains a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather late Thursday evening and into early Friday morning. The primary threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

Severe Weather Outlook: Thursday PM – Friday AM

Friday:

After a slight chance for storm early Friday morning over the eastern half of the area, clouds will decrease with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions returning during the day. It’ll be noticeable cooler with daytime highs only in the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the west 15 to 25 mph.

Extended Forecast:

After the slight chance for thunderstorms late Thursday night and early Friday morning, the forecast will be dry across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the remainder of the extended forecast period.

High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle to the upper 70s. Cooler weather returns on Friday with lower 60s expected. We’ll start to warm back up over the weekend with upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday. It’ll be even warmer on Sunday, with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Daytime highs will range from the lower to the middle 70s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight/morning low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 50s on Friday. It’ll be a cold start on Saturday, with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 30s. Morning lows will range from the lower to the middle 40s on Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, milder morning lows return with lower to middle 50s expected.



KLBK Seven Day Forecast Drought Monitor Update

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 3:

Sunrise: 8:08 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:53 PM CDT

Normal High: 69°

Normal Low: 41°

Record High: 88° (2005)

Record Low: 7° (1991)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with area of fog in the morning. Then becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle to the upper 70s. South-southwest wind 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms overnight across the eastern half of the area. A few storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the lower to the middle 50s. South wind 15-20 mph.

Friday: After a slight chance for early morning storms (east), becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower to the middle 60s. West wind 15-25 mph.

