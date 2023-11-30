LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Thursday, November 30)

Today:

Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are forecast for some areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through afternoon. Areas of fog are also forecast this morning. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy, but it will gradually become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures on this Thursday will vary across the area. Highs will range from the lower 50s (far north and northwest counties) to the middle 60s (southern and southeastern counties). It’ll be breezy at times with a west to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:33 AM CST.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast to return across the area this evening and tonight. It’ll be a colder night with low temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:39 PM CST.

Friday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. It’ll be breezy at times with a west to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:33 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:39 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered rain showers are forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, no other precipitation chances are forecast over the extended forecast period.

High temperatures on Thursday will vary and range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. Friday and Saturday’s forecast highs will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Middle 60s are the forecast highs on Monday. Daytime highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Wednesday’s forecast high temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Lower to middle 30s are the forecast morning lows on Saturday and Sunday. Monday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Morning lows on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the lower to the middle 30s.

(Valid: Thursday, November 30)

Drought Update:

No changes have been noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region for several weeks, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Wednesday, November 22. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain categorized in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains



Note: The USDM update is normally released on Thursdays. However, it the latest update was released on Wednesday (November 22) due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 30:

Sunrise: 7:33 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 59°

Normal Low: 31°

Record High: 81° (2012)

Record Low: 10° (1918)

Today: Areas of fog this morning. Scattered rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through afternoon form some areas. Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Variable high temperatures ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 60s. Breezy at times with a west to southwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and colder. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy at times. Highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. West to southwest wind 10-20 mph.

