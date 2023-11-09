LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Much colder weather has returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. As expected, high temperatures today were set early this morning right after midnight. Lubbock’s high today was 56° at 12:18 AM. Temperatures today will hover most of the day in a range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. It’ll be a cloudy and breezy day with scattered rain showers at times throughout the day. The wind will be out of the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:13 AM CST.

Tonight:

Scattered showers will gradually end this evening across the area. However, it’ll remain mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low temperatures tonight will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will decrease this evening and tonight and range from 5 to 15 mph out of the northeast. The chance for precipitation will decrease to 20 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 5:48 PM CST.

Friday:

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a very slight chance for rain showers in the late morning and afternoon for some areas. High temperatures will remain cool with mostly lower to middle 50s forecast. The wind will be out of the northeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:14 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:48 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered rain showers are forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is another slight chance for rain showers on Friday and Monday for some areas.

Much cooler weather returns on Thursday. Highs were set after midnight and temperatures will hover most of the day in a range from the middle 40s to the very low 50s. Friday’s high temperatures will be mostly range from the lower to the middle 50s. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. Sunday will be even milder with lower to middle 60s forecast. Monday’s highs will range from upper 50s to the middle 60s. Tuesday’s highs will be in the lower to the middle 60s. Wednesday will be milder with mostly middle 60s forecast.

Friday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the very low 40s. Middle 30s to lower 40s are the forecast morning lows Saturday through Monday mornings. Tuesday and Wednesday morning’s lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

Drought Update:

No changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 9. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 9:

Sunrise: 7:13 AM CST

Sunset: 5:48 PM CST

Normal High: 66°

Normal Low: 39°

Record High: 90° (2006)

Record Low: 21° (1943)

Today: Cloudy, breezy and much colder. Scattered rain showers at times throughout the day. Temperatures hovering in a range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with showers gradually ending in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A very slight chance for rain showers in the late morning and afternoon for some areas. Highs in the lower to the middle 50s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

