Today:

Occasional rain will continue throughout the day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of fog and drizzle will also continue throughout the day as well. Otherwise, it’ll continue to remain cloudy, breezy and cooler. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s for the most part, but some areas to the far south may warm into the upper 40s. The wind will be out of the east and southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:44 AM CST.

Tonight:

Occasional rain chances will continue this evening and tonight across the area. There is still a chance for isolated thunderstorms. A rain/snow mix is possible this evening across the far northwestern and northern South Plains. Little to no snow accumulation is forecast. Areas of fog and drizzle will also continue throughout the evening and overnight. Precipitation should end overnight. It’ll remain cloudy and will be slightly cooler. Low temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will be out of the east and northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 5:40 PM CST.

Friday:

Areas of fog and overcast conditions will start the day on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll gradually become partly sunny later in the morning and by midday. Partly cloudy conditions will return into the afternoon. It’ll be slightly milder with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the north and northwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:44 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:40 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Precipitation chances will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through early Friday morning. The majority of the precipitation will fall as rain. However, there is a chance of a rain and snow mix across the far northwestern and northern South Plains Thursday evening. Little to no accumulation is forecast for these areas.

Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Middle to upper 50s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 60s. Daytime highs will drop back into the middle and the upper 50s on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecast highs will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.



Friday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. Low temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Upper 20s to middle 30s are the forecast morning lows on Tuesday. Wednesday morning’s lows will be in the lower to the middle 30s.

Drought Update:

No significant changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 14. Moderate stage (D2) conditions continue to be reported over the far northwestern South Plains and around the Childress area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) status remains in place across the portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains continues to remain categorized in “drought-free” status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 14:

Sunrise: 7:44 AM CST

Sunset: 5:40 PM CST

Normal High: 55°

Normal Low: 28°

Record High: 82° (2010)

Record Low: 8° (1919/1987)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Occasional rain throughout of the day. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog and drizzle throughout the day. Cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. East to southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.



Tonight: Occasional rain in the evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A rain/snow mix in the evening across the far northwestern and northern areas. Little to no snow accumulation. Areas of fog and drizzle throughout the evening and overnight. Cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. East to northeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 90 percent.



Friday: Areas of fog and overcast in the morning. Becoming partly sunny later in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. North and northwest wind 10-15 mph.

