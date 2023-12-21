LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, December 21)

Today:

Scattered rain showers and cloudy conditions are forecast through early afternoon on this Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Clouds will gradually start to decrease in the afternoon from west to east. The wind will be out of the south and southwest 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:48 AM CST.



Tonight:

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening and tonight. It’ll be cooler with low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will be out of the south and southwest 5 to 10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:43 PM CST.

Friday:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be slightly milder with high temperatures in the middle and the upper 60s. The wind will be out of the west in the morning and the south in the afternoon 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:48 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:43 PM CST.

Winter Solstice on Thursday (December 21):

Winter will officially arrive on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday, December 21. The winter solstice will occur at 9:27 PM CST. The winter solstice marks the shortest day and the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Winter Solstice

(Winter Arrives Thursday, December 21, 2023)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered rain showers are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday in the morning through early afternoon. Scattered rain showers and a thunderstorm or two is also forecast on Saturday.

High temperatures on Thursday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Highs on Friday will warm back into the middle to the upper 60s. Saturday’s highs will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Middle 50s to middle 60s are the forecast highs on Sunday (Christmas Eve). It’ll be colder on Monday (Christmas Day) with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. It’ll remain cool on Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 50s.

Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Saturday’s morning lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Middle 30s to lower 40s are the forecast lows for Sunday morning (Christmas Eve). Lows Monday morning (Christmas Day) will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Tuesday morning’s forecast lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Lows Wednesday morning will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, December 21)

Drought Update:

No significant changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 14. Moderate stage (D2) conditions continue to be reported over the far northwestern South Plains and around the Childress area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) status remains in place across the portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains continues to remain categorized in “drought-free” status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 21:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CST

Sunset: 5:43 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 78° (1981)

Record Low: 2° (1983)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain showers through early afternoon. Then decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s and the middle 60s. South to southwest wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly milder. Highs in the middle to the upper 60s. West wind the morning shifting south in the afternoon 5-15 mph.

