LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

It will be noticeably colder across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Thursday following the passage of a cold front last night. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the middle 40s. We’ll keep a north-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph that will make it feel chillier. Sky conditions will be mainly sunny.



Tonight:

Another cold night is on tap across the area with lows ranging from the middle 10s to the very low 20s. Sky conditions will be clear and the lighter northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday:

Mostly sunny and milder weather is in the forecast Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime highs will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the west 5-10 mph.



(Valid: Thursday, February 16)

Extended Forecast:

We’re watching for the possibility of a few sprinkles on Saturday, but confidence is low at this point. Otherwise, we’ll be watching the track of a system by Wednesday of next week that could bring some rain chances back to parts of the area. For the moment, the extended forecast is dry.



Much colder air returns to the region on Thursday with daytime highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. It’ll be milder on Friday as we climb back into the upper 40s to the lower 50s. We’ll start a warming trend going over the weekend with middle 50s to lower 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. On Tuesday and Wednesday, daytime highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.



Friday morning will be very cold with low temperatures ranging from the middle 10s to the very low 20. It’ll be milder on Saturday morning with middle to upper 20s expected. On Sunday morning, we’ll be in the middle to the upper 30s. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be unseasonably milder with upper 40s to lower 50s expected. Wednesday morning low temperatures will cool back into the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

(Valid: Thursday, February 16)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, February 16:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CST

Sunset: 6:32 PM CST

Normal High: 60°

Normal Low: 31°

Record High: 85° (2011)

Record Low: 5° (2021)

Today: Mainly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. North-northwest wind 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold with lows ranging from the middle 10s to the very low 20s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny and turning milder. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. West wind 5-10 mph.



