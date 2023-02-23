LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

We’ll finally get a break from high wind and blowing dust on Thursday. It’ll be a mostly sunny but temperatures will vary thanks to a back door cold front sliding in from the northeast. This will result in colder weather for areas off the Caprock today, while milder weather continues for on the Caprock. High temperatures today will vary from the lower 50s the middle 60s (cooler east and milder west). The wind will be west-southwest 10 to 20 mph. for areas on the Caprock. The wind will be east-northeast across the Rolling Plains behind the front.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy conditions and colder weather will return this evening and overnight to the area. Low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be out fo the south-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.



Friday:

Partly sunny and cooler weather returns to the area on Friday, but there will be a variation on temperatures once again. Daytime highs will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s (cooler east and milder west). A few sprinkles are possible. The wind will be out of southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Extended Forecast:

A few sprinkles are possible on Friday. Otherwise, forecast models continue to scattered showers across the area on Saturday. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms across the eastern half of the area Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has areas east of a roughly Plainview-Lubbock-Tahoka-Snyder line highlighted for a severe weather threat on Sunday.

Variable high temperatures are expected on ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 60s (cooler east and warmer west). There will be another variation in daytime highs on Friday with a range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s (cooler east and warmer west). Saturday’s high temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 50s. Sunday will be much warmer with middle 70s forecast. On Monday, high temperatures will drop back into a range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs back in the lower to the middle 70s.



Friday morning’s low temperatures will vary from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Saturday morning’s lows will be in the middle 30s to the lower 40. Middle 40s to lower 50s are forecast Sunday morning. Monday and Tuesday morning’s low temperatures are expected to range from the middle to the upper 30s. Wednesday morning will be milder with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, February 23:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CST

Sunset: 6:38 PM CST

Normal High: 61°

Normal Low: 32°

Record High: 85° (1918/2009)

Record Low: 9° (1914)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and a lighter wind. Variable high temperatures ranging from the lower 50s to the middle 60s (cooler east and milder west). West-southwest wind 10-20 mph on the Caprock. East-northeast wind 10-15 off the Caprock.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.



Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. A few sprinkles are possible. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 60s. (Cooler east and milder west). Southeast wind 5-10 mph.



Have a great day!

