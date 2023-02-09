LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Breezy and cooler weather returns to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Thursday. A system moving across the region this afternoon and evening will increase cloud cover and bring a slight chance for a wintry mix (rain and snow) across the area. A light dusting of snow is possible across the far northwestern and far northern South Plains. No travel issues are expected with this event. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the north 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight:

There is a slight chance for a wintry mix (rain and snow) this evening across the area. No travel issues are expected with this event. Clouds will then be on the decrease overnight. It’ll still be breezy and turning colder. Low temperatures will range from the upper 10s to the middle 20s. The wind will be out of the north 15 to 25 mph.

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, February 9)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for a light wintry mix (rain and snow) across area Thursday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’re still tracking the next opportunity for precipitation from Monday morning through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures at this time appear to be warm enough to prevent any wintry precipitation.

Cooler weather returns on this Thursday with high temperatures ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. On Friday, we’ll be a little milder with highs ranging from the middle to the upper 40s. By the weekend, we’ll start another warming trend with upper 50s to lower 60s returning on Saturday. Lower to middle 60s are in the forecast for Sunday. High temperatures will drop back into the middle to upper 50 on Monday. By Tuesday, we’ll start another warming trend upper 50s to lower 60s expected. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to the meddle 60s.

It’ll be much colder Friday morning with lows ranging from the upper 10s to the middle 20s. Lower to middle 20s are forecast for Saturday morning. Low temperatures will climb back into the lower to the middle 30s Sunday morning. Middle 30s are expected Monday and Tuesday mornings. On Wednesday morning, low temperatures will range from the middle to upper 30s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, February 9)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, February 9:

Sunrise: 7:37 AM CST

Sunset: 6:26 PM CST

Normal High: 59°

Normal Low: 29°

Record High: 83° (1976)

Record Low: 0° (1933)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds with slight chance for a wintry mix (rain and snow) this afternoon, breezy and cooler. Highs ranging from the lower 40s to lower 50s with a north wind 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance for a wintry mix (rain and snow) in the evening. Then decreasing clouds overnight, breezy and colder. Lows ranging from the upper 10s to the middle 20s with a north wind 15-25 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny, breezy at times and cool. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 40s. North wind 15-20 mph.

Have a great day!

