LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, March 16)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Windy weather returns on this Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy with patchy blowing dust. There is a slight chance for rain showers. A strong cold front will move across the area later today and will lead to variable high temperatures today. Highs will range from the middle 50s to the middle 70s. It’ll be cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s over the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The southern half of the South Plains and Rolling Plains will warm into the 70s. However, temperatures will begin dropping once the cold front passes through. The wind will be southwesterly 20 to 35 mph but will turn northwesterly later in the day. There will be occasional gusts up to 45-50 mph.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Wind Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT until 10:00 PM CDT for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County. Southwesterly to northwesterly wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Some patchy blowing dust at times.



The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Wind Advisory from 7:00 AM CDT/6:00 AM MDT until 7:00 PM CDT/6:00 PM MDT for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. West wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Some patchy blowing dust at times.

Wind Advisory

(Valid: Thursday, March 16)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Tonight:

We’ll stay windy this evening and overnight, but it’ll be turning much colder. Low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. The wind be northerly 20 to 30 mph in the evening. There could still be occasional gusts up to 45 mph. Wind speeds will decrease to 15 to 25 mph overnight. Sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy.



Friday:

St. Patrick’s Day will be breezy and colder across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the northeast 15 to 25 mph. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Vernal Equinox on Monday (March 20):

Spring will official arrive on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Monday, March 20. The vernal equinox will occur at 4:24 PM CDT.

Vernal Equinox

(Spring Arrives Monday, March 20, 2023)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for rain showers on Thursday. The last couple of forecast model runs have mostly backed off on precipitation chances on Sunday and Monday. However, we’ll keep the mention of rain and snow in the forecast for Sunday. It’s possible there could be a shower on Monday.



High temperatures will vary from the middle 50s to the middle 70s on Thursday. The work week ends colder with daytime highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s on Friday. Saturday will be cool with upper 40s to the lower 50s expected. Sunday will be a bit colder with high temperatures ranging from the middle to the upper 40s. Monday will remain cool with daytime highs in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Warmer weather will return on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s.Wednesday will be much warmer with middle 70s returning.

Friday morning’s low temperatures will be colder with middle 20s to the lower 30s forecast. Saturday and Sunday morning will remain cold with middle to upper 20s for low temperatures. Upper 20s to lower 30s are expected Monday morning. Tuesday morning will be a little milder with lower to middle 30s returning. Even milder weather is expected on Wednesday morning with low temperatures back in the lower to the middle 40s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, March 16)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. We note the severe and extreme drought areas are increasing.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, March 16) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 15:

Sunrise: 7:57 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:56 PM CDT

Normal High: 68°

Normal Low: 38°

Record High: 87° (2017)

Record Low: 16° (1923)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny and windy with patchy blowing dust. A slight chance for rain showers. Highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 70s. Southwest to northwest wind 20-35 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. North wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind speeds will decreasing to 15-25 mph overnight with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and colder. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Northeast wind 15-25 mph.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser