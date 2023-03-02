LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, March 2)

Today:

More windy and dusty weather is on tap for South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. Mostly sunny conditions will start the day, but clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust is also expected by midday and into the afternoon. There is a slight chance for rain showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the lower 70s (cooler west and warmer east). The wind will be west-southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are once again expected across portions of the area.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Wind Advisory from 11:00 AM CST to 7:00 PM CST Thursday for Cochran, Crosby, Garza, Hockley, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum County. Southwest wind 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and patchy blowing dust.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Wind Advisory from 9:00 AM CST to 9:00 PM CST Thursday for Borden, Dawson Gaines and Scurry County. High Wind Watch for Lea County in New Mexico from 8:00 AM MST to 8:00 PM MST Thursday. West wind 25-35 mph with gusts up 50-55 mph and patchy blowing dust.

Wind Advisory

(Valid: Thursday, March 2)

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 10:00 AM CST to 6:00 PM CST Thursday for Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum County.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning until 9:00 PM CST Thursday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas. Red Flag Warning for Lea County in New Mexico from 8:00 PM MST.

Red Flag Warning

(Valid: Thursday, March 2)

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected this evening across the area. There is a chance for a rain/snow mix across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains during the evening hours. Cloud cover will then decrease overnight. It’ll stay windy and turn colder with lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. We’ll have a northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent this evening.



Friday:

Sunny and mild weather will end the work and school week on Friday. High temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 60s. The wind will be west 10 to 15 mph.



Extended Forecast:

Windy weather will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. We’re still tracking a slight chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday evening and night. Models are hinting at the next chance for rain Tuesday night and on Wednesday of next week. For now, we’ll hold off on any mention of rain chances until seeing more data.

High temperatures on Thursday will vary from the upper 50s to the lower 70s (cooler west and warmer east). Friday’s high temperatures range from lower to the middle 60s. Daytime highs on Saturday will range from the middle to the upper 60s. Sunday will be warmer with middle 70s to lower 80s returning for highs. Monday will be even warmer with upper 70s to lower 80s expected. We’ll stay warm on Tuesday with lower to middle 70s in the forecast. It’ll turn cooler on Wednesday with highs back in a range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.



Friday morning will be colder with middle 20s to lower 30s expected. Low temperatures Saturday mornings will range from the lower to the middle 30s. Middle 30s to lower 40s are expected on Sunday morning. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be milder with lower to middle 40s expected. Lows drop back to a range from the middle 30s to lower 40s Wednesday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, March 2)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, March 2:

Sunrise: 7:16 AM CST

Sunset: 6:45 PM CST

Normal High: 63°

Normal Low: 34°

Record High: 86° (1974)

Record Low: -2° (1922)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds later in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust midday and into the afternoon. A slight chance for showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 70s (cooler west and warmer east). West-southwest wind 25-40 mph with gusts up to 45-55 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain/snow mix in the evening. Decreasing clouds overnight, windy and colder. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Northwest wind 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Friday: Sunny and mild with highs ranging from the lower to the middle 60s. West wind 10-15 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

