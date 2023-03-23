LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, March 23)

Today:

Another warm day is on tap across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains for Thursday. Daytime high temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the west-southwest 15 to 25 mph. There will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine today across the area. There is a small chance for thunderstorms late this afternoon and this evening across the far eastern and southeastern portions of the area.

There is a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk and a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the far eastern and southeastern Rolling Plains Thursday PM. The threat area covers portions of King, Kent and Scurry County. Large hail is the main concern. The threat area is on the eastern edge of the KLBK viewing area. Overall, the threat for severe weather increases as your go east into the Big County and Texoma.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Thursday, March 23)

Tonight:

There is a small chance for thunderstorms during the evening across the eastern and southeastern Rolling Plains. Otherwise, clouds will return this evening and overnight with mostly cloudy conditions expected. We’ll stay breezy across the area with a west wind 15 to 20 mph. Low temperatures will be cooler and range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.



Friday:

Windy weather returns on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains along with patchy blowing dust. Mostly sunny conditions are expected otherwise, but daytime high temperatures will be cooler and range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be westerly 20 to 30 mph. There are fire weather concerns in place from late morning through the evening hours.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT Friday for Cochran, Crosby, Garza, Hockley, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum County. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 11:00 AM CDT/10:00 AM MST to 10:00 PM CDT/9:00 PM MDT Friday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

Fire Weather Watch

(Valid: Friday, March 24)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday, March 24)

Extended Forecast:

There is a very small chance for thunderstorms across the far eastern and southeastern Rolling Plains Thursday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, forecast model runs this morning point generally toward a dry weather pattern across the area over the extended forecast period.

High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Daytime highs will drop back to a range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s on Friday. We’ll have a stretch of daytime highs in the lower to the middle 60s for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Warmer weather returns by Wednesday with daytime highs back into the middle 70s.

Friday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Saturday morning will be a little cooler with middle 30s to lower 40s expected. Sunday and Monday mornings will be colder in the lower to the middle 30s. Upper 20s to the middle 30s are the forecast lows on Tuesday morning. Wednesday morning will be milder with upper 30s to lower 40s returning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, March 23)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, March 23:

Sunrise: 7:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 70°

Normal Low: 40°

Record High: 89° (2018)

Record Low: 13° (1952)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: A mixture of sun and clouds, breezy and warm. Slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon across the Rolling Plains. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. West-southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance for a thunderstorm in the evening across the Rolling Plains. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. West wind 15-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Patchy blowing dust at times. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. West wind 20-30 mph.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

