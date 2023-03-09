LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

We’ll start our Thursday with areas of fog and drizzle across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll stay cloudy throughout the day, but temperatures will be warmer. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be westerly 5 to 10 mph but will turn northerly in the afternoon.



Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue this evening and overnight across the area. It’s possible some areas of fog could return overnight. Low temperatures will be cooler and range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will be easterly 10 to 15 mph.



Friday:

Clouds will be on the decrease on Friday with mostly sunny conditions returning by the afternoon. We’ll have another brief cool down on temperatures with highs back in the middle to the upper 60s. The wind will be south-southeast 10 to 20 mph.



Time Change Ahead This Weekend:

Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Are you ready to “spring forward” one hour?

Extended Forecast:

We’re still watching for a small chance for rain showers across portions of the area on Monday of next week.

High temperatures on Thursday will be warmer with upper 60s to the middle 70s expected. Another slight cool down is expected on Friday with daytime highs back in the middle to the upper 60s. A quick warm up returns on Saturday with lower to middle 80s in the forecast. We drop back into the middle 60s to upper 60s for highs on Sunday. Cooler weather returns on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Milder weather returns on Tuesday with middle 60s to lower 70s forecast. Even warmer weather is back on Wednesday of next week with highs back in the middle to the upper 70s.

Low temperatures Friday morning will be cooler and range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Saturday morning will be warmer with upper 40s to lower 50s expected. Sunday morning’s forecast low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Monday and Tuesday will be colder with lower to middle 30s forecast. Milder weather returns Wednesday morning with lows in the middle 30s.

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, March 9:

Sunrise: 7:06 AM CST

Sunset: 6:50 PM CST

Normal High: 66°

Normal Low: 36°

Record High: 88° (1911)

Record Low: 13° (1924/1932/1969)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Areas of fog and drizzle in the morning. A cloudy day and warmer. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. West wind 5-10 mph, turning northerly in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and a cooler. Some areas of fog possible overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. East wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Decreasing clouds and slightly cooler with highs in the middle to the upper 60s. South-southeast wind 10-20 mph.

