LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today & Tonight:

After topping out at 91° on Wednesday here in Lubbock, daytime highs here in the Hub City and across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains will be much cooler today. A cold front passed through the area overnight and early this morning. High temperatures today will drop back into the lower to the middle 70s. We’ll have a north to northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. A mixture of clouds and sunshine is forecast this morning through early afternoon. It will be become mostly sunny later into the afternoon.



Mostly clear and colder weather is forecast this evening and tonight across the area. The wind will be out of the southwest early this evening 10 to 15 mph, but the wind will turn northwesterly later in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 3:00 PM MDT to 11:00 PM MDT Thursday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning from 12:00 PM CDT to 8:00 PM CDT Thursday for Bailey, Casto and Parmer County in Texas. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

Friday:

Friday will be another relatively cool day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime highs will remain below normal in the lower to the middle 70s. The normal high is 77° for April 21st. The wind be out of the north to northwest 15 to 20 mph. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny.



Extended Forecast:

Forecast models show a chance for rain showers on Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a daily chance for showers and a few thunderstorms during the first half of next week (Monday through Wednesday).



Thursday will be much cooler with daytime highs dropping back into the lower to the middle 70s. We’ll hold in the lower to middle 70s for daytime highs on Friday. We’ll cool down more on Saturday with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Sunday will be much colder with highs only in the lower to the middle 50s. We’ll warm back into the lower to the middle 70s on Monday. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Another cool down is expected by Wednesday with daytime highs dropping back into the upper 60s and the lower 70s.



Friday and Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Sunday morning will be cooler with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Lower to middle 40s return for morning lows on Monday. Tuesday morning will be milder with upper 40s to lower 50s forecast for lows. Wednesday morning will be a bit milder in the lower to the middle 40s.

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southwest of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, April 20:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:22 PM CDT

Normal High: 77°

Normal Low: 47°

Record High: 94° (2022)

Record Low: 30° (1933)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sun and clouds through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower to the middle 70s. North to northwest wind 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and colder. Lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph in the early evening will turn northwesterly by late evening and overnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. North to northwest wind 15-20 mph.



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

