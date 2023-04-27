LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Mainly sunny conditions are forecast on this Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ll warm back up briefly today daytime high temperatures back in a range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the northwest 10 to 20 mph.



Tonight:

Milder weather is forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will climb back into the middle to the upper 40s. The wind will be southwesterly 10 to 20 mph. Sky conditions will be mostly clear.

Friday:

A strong cold front will move through the South Plains and the Rolling Plains Friday morning and will bring much colder weather to the area. High temperatures are forecast to be set earlier in the day. By afternoon, temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the middle 60s (colder to the north and milder to the south). A few showers are possible in the morning, but the chance for showers will increase into the afternoon. It’ll be a windy day with a north wind 20 to 40 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

Extended Forecast:

There is a chance for showers on Friday and into early Saturday. There is another slight chance for showers and Thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.



Daytime highs on Thursday will briefly warm back into the middle 70s to the lower 80s. We’ll turn cooler again on Friday with highs set earlier in the day and afternoon temperatures ranging from the ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 60s. Upper 60s to lower 70s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Daytime highs will warm back into the lower to the middle 80s on Sunday. Middle 70s to lower 80s are forecast for Monday. Highs will drop back into the middle to the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Friday morning will be milder with middle to upper 40s forecast for morning lows. Saturday morning will be chillier with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday and Monday. Upper 40s to middle 50s return for morning lows on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, April 27:

Sunrise: 7:03 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:27 PM CDT

Normal High: 79°

Normal Low: 50°

Record High: 97° (1996)

Record Low: 27° (1920)

Today: Mainly sunny, breezy intervals and warmer. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.



Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy intervals and milder. Lows in the middle to the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Friday: Cloudy, windy and much colder. A few showers possible in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be set earlier in the day, with temperatures by afternoon ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s (colder north and milder south). North wind 20-40 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.



