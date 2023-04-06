LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

We’ll start off this Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions. However, clouds will be on the decrease through the day with mostly sunny conditions returning by this afternoon. High temperatures today will remain cool across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains in the lower to the middle 60s. It’ll be breezy at times with a east wind 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and overnight. It’ll be another chilly night with low temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s across the area. The wind will remain easterly around 5 to 15 mph.



Friday:

Cool weather will continue as the end the work and school week here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday. High temperatures today will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the east 10 to 15 mph. We’ll start the day mostly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for rain showers late in the afternoon. The chance for rain is 10-percent.



Extended Forecast:

New forecast model data this morning is trending cooler on temperatures this weekend and next week. The data is also showing increased precipitation chances through midweek. For now, we’ll be optimistic and drop daytime highs from Saturday through Wednesday a few degrees. We’re still tracking a slight chance for showers late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning, mainly across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ll hold off on rain chances for now, although model data hints at chances from Sunday PM – Wednesday.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to the middle 60s. Friday will be a tad cooler for some areas with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. We’ll warm back into the lower 70s on Saturday. Easter Sunday will be warmer with upper 70s to lower 80s returning. It’ll be a bit warmer on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures will be lower to the middle 80s.

Another chilly morning is on tap for Friday with low temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the middle 30s and the lower 40s. We’ll be in the lower to the middle 40s Easter Sunday morning. Milder morning lows are forecast for Monday with middle to upper 40s returning and lower to middle 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, April 6:

Sunrise: 7:28 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:11 PM CDT

Normal High: 74°

Normal Low: 44°

Record High: 96° (1972)

Record Low: 21° (1936)

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A cool day and breezy at times. Highs in the lower to the middle 60s. East wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. East wind 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds later in the day. A slight chance for rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to the middle 60s. East wind 10-15 mph. The chance for rain is 10-percent.

