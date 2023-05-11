LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, May 11)

Today & Tonight:

Our overnight scattered showers and thunderstorms will come an end by daybreak across the Rolling Plains. Some storms could still be strong to severe. Otherwise, clouds will quickly decrease with mainly sunny conditions forecast for this morning and this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph.

Mainly clear conditions are forecast this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 20 mph.

Friday:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast during the morning and into mid-afternoon. By late afternoon, partly cloudy conditions will return. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin developing in the late afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. High temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 80s and the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the west-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather over the southern Rolling Plains and the southeastern South Plains. There is a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather for the remainder of the Rolling Plains and most of the South Plains. The time frame is from late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Some minor flooding is possible with heavier rainfall.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday, May 12)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances return Friday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into Monday before becoming more isolated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center portions of the South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Saturday. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing a marginal threat for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall will produce minor flooding in locations as well.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Saturday, May 13)

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the middle 80s. It’ll be warmer on Friday with highs i the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Cooler weather is forecast for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Highs will be range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s on Sunday and Monday. Lower to middle 70s are forecast for Tuesday and middle to upper 70s on Wednesday.



Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the lower to the middle 50s each day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, May 11)

Local Drought Update:

Severe stage drought conditions have increased across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is now being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Otherwise, some areas are still classified in severe stage drought.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 11:

Sunrise: 6:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:38 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Normal Low: 55°

Record High: 102° (2018)

Record Low: 37° (1930)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending early in the morning. Becoming mainly sunny with highs in the middle 80s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear conditions with low temperatures in the lower to the middle 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. west-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



