LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, May 18)

Today & Tonight:

Thursday will be another partly to mostly cloudy day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and should gradually end overnight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning across portions of the South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains. Some thunderstorms could produce wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Thursday, May 18)

Friday:

Friday will be another partly to mostly cloudy day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will vary thanks to a cold front moving through the region. Highs will range from the lower 70s (north) to the middle 80s (south). The wind will be out of the north-northwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning across the southern South Plains and the southern Rolling Plains. Some thunderstorms could produce wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to the size of quarters.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Friday, May 19)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast on Thursday and Friday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast from Sunday through Wednesday

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the middle 80s to lower 90s. It’ll start turning cooler on Friday with daytime highs ranging from the lower 70s (north) to the middle 80s (south). Saturday’s highs will be in the middle 70s. Middle 70s to lower 80s are the forecast highs on Sunday and Monday. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower to the middle 80s.



Morning lows on Friday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Low temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Middle 50s to upper are the forecast lows on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Wednesday, May 17)

Drought Update:

Severe stage and extreme drought conditions persist across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Thankfully, we’ve seen a pattern chance over the last few weeks and accumulating precipitation has returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 18:

Sunrise: 6:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:43 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Normal Low: 57°

Record High: 103° (2003)

Record Low: 42° (1919)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Warmer with highs ranging from middle 80s to the lower 90s. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through late evening/early morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. South wind 10-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Turning cooler with variable high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s (north) to the middle 80s (south). North-northwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

