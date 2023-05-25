LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, May 25)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today and Tonight:

Following our overnight and early morning showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny conditions are forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. It will otherwise be mostly cloudy with low temperatures will ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the South Plains and the eastern Rolling Plains under a marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Brief locally heavy rainfall will produce some minor flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Thursday, May 25)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Friday:

Partly sunny conditions are once again forecast on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop later in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures range from the middle 70s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Brief locally heavy rainfall will produce some minor flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday, May 26)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast daily from Thursday through Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Shower and thunderstorm chances will become more isolated on Monday through Wednesday. Most of the activity will occur in a time frame from late afternoon to early in the morning. Some storms could possibly be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Brief locally heavy rainfall will produce some minor flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday, May 26)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

High temperatures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Lower to middle 80s are the forecast highs on Sunday and Monday. Middle to upper 80s returns for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s each morning Thursday through Wednesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, May 25)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There were some minor drought improvements in some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, severe to extreme drought conditions remain in place for the majority of the area. Some areas of extreme drought moved back down to severe stage conditions thanks to recent rainfall over the last couple of weeks.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, May 25) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 25:

Sunrise: 6:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:47 PM CDT

Normal High: 87°

Normal Low: 60°

Record High: 102° (2012/2017)

Record Low: 44° (1924)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the middle 70 to the lower 80s Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser