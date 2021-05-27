KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update (5/27/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Partly sunny, warm and humid conditions are expected over most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Thursday. However, we are expected another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region starting later this afternoon and continuing through early Friday morning. Some of the storms will be strong to severe. Highs today will range from the upper 80s the lower 90s.



The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the central and eastern South Plains, along with most of the Rolling Plains in an “enhanced” (3 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. This includes most of the Lubbock metro area. A “slight” (2 out 5) risk for severe weather is in place for portions of the western and central South Plains, along with the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains. A “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk also covers a small portion of the western South Plains.

Severe Weather Outlook

(Thursday PM – Early Friday AM)

Very large hail, significant damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are the primary threats. Locally heavy rainfall will also remain a possibility with the thunderstorms which will lead to flooding in spots.

Severe Weather Threats

(Thursday PM – Early Friday AM)

Extended Forecast:

An active weather pattern will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through the end of the week, over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and the first half of next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances are possible daily, mainly in the afternoon and evening periods. Any thunderstorms could be strong to severe as we’re still in our spring severe weather season as we end May and get ready to enter June.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s on Friday. We’ll transition to below average daytime high temperatures for late May/early June for the remainder of the extended forecast. Friday’s highs will vary from the lower to middle 70s over the northern half of the South and Rolling Plains, with middle 70s to lower 80s over the southern half. Daytime highs over the Memorial Day holiday weekend will range from the middle to the upper 70s. Lower to middle 70s are expected on Monday for Memorial Day. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s on Tuesday, with lower to middle 70s on Wednesday.

Morning lows on Friday will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Middle to upper 50s are expected Saturday morning, with upper 50s to lower 60s on Sunday and Monday mornings. Tuesday and Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 50s.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid 5-27-21)

Drought Update:

Recent rainfall helped bring some slight improvements the drought that continues to plague the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Exceptional, extreme and severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the western South Plains. Severe and moderate drought conditions continue to be reported across the central and eastern South Plains. Off the Caprock, moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions were being reported across the Rolling Plains. A small area of severe drought was still be reported across Dickens and King County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 27:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:50 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 61°

Record High: 103° (1980)

Record Low: 48° (1950/1961)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening and early overnight. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph, shift to the east overnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the evening. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. East wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

