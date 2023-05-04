LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, May 4)

Today:

Clouds will stick around this morning across the area, but we’ll begin to see a decrease in the cloud cover into the afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions returning. There is a still a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm this morning and this afternoon. Daytime highs today will range from the lower to the middle 80s. It’ll turn breezy today with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with occasional higher gusts. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the far eastern Rolling Plains Thursday afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm or two could produce wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to golf ball size. The better chance for severe weather will be east of the area over Texoma, the Big Country and southwestern Oklahoma.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Thursday, May 4)

Tonight:

Mostly clear and breezy conditions are forecast for this evening and overnight across the area. Lows will range from the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the evening, then will decrease to 10 to 20 mph overnight.

Friday:

Mainly sunny and warmer weather is forecast on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be breezy with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s.



Extended Forecast:

Shower and thunderstorm coverage will become more isolated on Thursday. There is a small chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday across the Rolling Plains. An isolated thunderstorm is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to the middle 80s. It’ll turn warmer for Friday and Saturday highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Even warmer weather is forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower to the middle 90s. We’ll drop back a few degrees on Wednesday with upper 80s to lower 90s forecast.

Overnight and morning low temperatures Friday through Monday will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be milder with middle 50s to lower 60s forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, May 4)

Local Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, May 4:

Sunrise: 6:56 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Normal High: 80°

Normal Low: 52°

Record High: 104° (1947)

Record Low: 35° (1933/1935)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Cloudy to mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph with occasional higher gusts. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower to the middle 50s. Southwest wind 15-20 mph

Friday: Mainly sunny, breezy and much warmer. Highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 15-20 mph.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

