LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, June 1)

Today & Tonight:

Welcome to June! Scattered showers and thunderstorms were ongoing this morning over portions of the South Plains, Rolling Plains and eastern/southeastern New Mexico. While this activity will linger through the morning hours in some areas, more scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon. Some storms will be strong to severe. Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. It’ll be breezy with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue into this evening. However, our high resolution forecast model runs this morning don’t show this activity going past midnight. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening and overnight. Lows temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. It’ll be breezy with a southeast wind 15-25. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Thursday. The threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts, up to golf ball sized hail, a isolated tornado and localized flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Thursday, June 1)

Friday:

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy conditions are forecast on Friday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will are forecast from early afternoon through early Saturday morning. Some storms will be strong to severe. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the south wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather across most of the South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains on Friday. All modes of severe weather will be possible. This includes damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph, hail up to the size of baseballs, a tornado or two and localized flooding.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday, June 2)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorms are forecast daily over the extended forecast period from Thursday through Wednesday of next week. Some storms may be be strong to severe. Localized flooding will also be possible.

High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Daytime highs Friday through Tuesday will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Lower to middle 80s are forecast on Wednesday.

Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Morning lows Saturday through Wednesday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, June 1)

Drought Update:

We continue to see some improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks to our recent rainfall events. The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe to extreme drought conditions across area. However, the extreme drought areas are shrinking in coverage.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, June 1:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:52 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 107° (2018)

Record Low: 45° (1964)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. More scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms will be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Southeast wind 15-25. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Some storms will be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the in the middle 70s to the middle 80s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Have a great day!



