LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT Thursday for Borden and Scurry County. High temperatures of at least 105° or slightly hotter are forecast.

Heat Advisory

(Valid: Thursday, August 10)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, August 10)

Today:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It will be slightly cooler in some areas, but others will remain hot. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon in some areas. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:06 AM CDT.

Tonight:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this evening in some areas. Partly cloudy conditions are otherwise forecast for this evening. Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 8:39 PM CDT.

Friday:

Friday’s forecast will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and hotter once again. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon in some areas. High temperatures will range between 100 and 107. The wind will be south-southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Lubbock’s record high on Friday is 104° from 2011.

Sunrise is at 7:06 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:38 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is slight chance for thunderstorms from late afternoon through late evening/early morning Thursday through Saturday.

Daytime highs on Thursday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Friday’s highs will range between 100 and 107. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Middle 90s to lower 100s are the forecast highs on Sunday. Monday will be “cooler” with highs in the middle to the upper 90s. Highs on Tuesday will range from the middle 90s to the very low 100s. Upper 90s to lower 100s return for daytime highs on Wednesday.

Morning lows on Friday and Saturday will range from the lower to the upper 70s. Upper 60s to upper 70s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Low temperatures Monday and Tuesday will ranger from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Wednesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, August 10)

Drought Update:

There were no changes noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 3. Roughly the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category for over a month. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 10:

Sunrise: 7:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 104° (2011)

Record Low: 55° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler in some areas. A very slight chance for a thunderstorm in some areas later in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and hotter again area wide. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs between 100 and 107. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

