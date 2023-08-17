LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT to 9:00 PM CDT Thursday for Childress, Cottle, Dickens, Garza, Hall, Kent, King and Motley in Texas. High temperatures near 110° are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT to 9:00 PM CDT Thursday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas. High temperatures of at least 105° and up to 110° are forecast.

Heat Advisory

Today:

Even hotter weather is forecast on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy at times. We can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm late in the afternoon across the western South Plains. High temperatures will range between 100 and 110 across the area. The hottest temperatures will be off the Caprock. The wind will be out of the southwest 10-20 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:11 AM CDT.



Tonight:

A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out early this evening across the western South Plains. Otherwise, a mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:33 PM CDT.

Friday:

Very hot weather will continue to remain in place on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will once again range from 100 to 110. The hottest temperatures once again be off the Caprock. It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy at times The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10-20 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:11 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:30 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A stray thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon and early evening on Thursday across the western South Plains. Otherwise, we’ll be watching the middle part of next week for a return of precipitation. Long-range forecast models suggest a tropical disturbance will move up through Texas and could impact our area on Wednesday of next week.



Very hot weather is forecast on Thursday and Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from 100 to 110. The hotter temperatures will be off the Caprock. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Monday’s daytime highs will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll start cooling down more on Tuesday with highs in the middle to the upper 90s. Lower to middle 90s are the forecast highs on Wednesday.



Low temperatures Friday and Saturday mornings will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Sunday through Tuesday. Low temperatures on Wednesday morning will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 10. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions have returned for portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains were classified as “drought-free” over the last month. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 10)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 17:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:31 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 104° (2019)

Record Low: 56° (1931)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and hotter. A stray late afternoon thunderstorm is possible across the western South Plains. High temperatures between 100 and 110. The hottest temperatures will be off the Caprock. Southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: A stray thunderstorm is possible in the early in the evening across the western South Plains. Mostly clear with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and continued hot. High temperatures once again between 100 and 110. The hottest temperatures will be off the Caprock. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph.

