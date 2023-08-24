LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, August 24)

Today:

After some slightly cooler weather on Wednesday, temperatures will start to warm back up on this Thursday for some across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 90s across the South Plains and the upper 90s to low 100s across the Rolling Plains. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny. It’ll be breezy at times with the wind out of the south 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:16 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Quiet weather is forecast this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly clear with low temperatures ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south in the evening and become south-southwest overnight 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:23 PM CDT.

Friday:

It’ll turn hotter once again across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy at times with a south-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:16 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:22 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms are forecast from late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Scattered thunderstorm chances return from late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

High temperatures on Thursday will range from the lower 90s to the lower 100s. Hotter weather returns for most areas on Friday and Saturday with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Daytime highs will drop back into a range from the middle to the upper 90s on Sunday. Middle 80s to lower 90s are the forecast highs on Monday and Tuesday. Lower to middle 90s return on Wednesday.

Low temperatures Friday through Saturday mornings will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Morning lows on Monday will range from the middle 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be cooler in the lower to middle 60s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, August 24)

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the past week, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 17. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are in place across portions of the northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 24:

Sunrise: 7:16 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:23 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 101° (1936/1973)

Record Low: 51° (1916)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and turning warmer again. Highs ranging from the lower 90s to the lower 100s. South wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South wind in the evening will turn south-southwest overnight wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times and turning hotter. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph.

