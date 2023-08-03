LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains will continue to remain hot on this Thursday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the area. There is still a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon across the far western and northwestern South Plains near the Texas/New Mexico state line. High temperatures today will range from the upper end of the middle 90s to the triple-digits. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph.



There is a very small chance for a shower or thunderstorm this evening across the far western and northwestern South Plains near the Texas/New Mexico state line. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s on the Caprock and middle to upper 70s across the Rolling Plains. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



The workweek ends with more hot weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for the area. There is still a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon and into the evening across the far western and northwestern South Plains near the Texas/New Mexico state line. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to the triple-digits The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph.



There a very small chance for a shower or a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening across the far western and northwestern South Plains near the Texas/New Mexico state line. There is another slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm from late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning and late Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening. Otherwise, above-average high temperatures will continue to be the lead weather story through the weekend. A brief cool down is forecast on Monday that will linger into Tuesday for some areas. Otherwise, hotter weather will start making a comeback on Tuesday in some areas. All of the area will turn very hot again on Wednesday.



High temperatures on this Thursday will range from the upper end of the middle 90s to the triple digits. Upper 90s and triple digits are forecast on Friday and Saturday. Highs on Sunday will range from the middle 90s to the triple-digits. Monday will be cooler with daytime highs dropping back into the lower and the middle 90s. On Tuesday, we’ll start to warm back up in some areas with highs ranging from the lower to the upper 90s. It’ll turn hotter quickly on Wednesday with high temperatures back in the triple-digits area wide.

Morning low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 70s daily Friday through Sunday. It’ll be slightly cooler Monday and Tuesday mornings with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Low temperatures on Wednesday morning will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 3. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category for several weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Sunrise: 7:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:46 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 107° (1944)

Record Low: 56° (1921)

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. A very slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon over the far western and northwestern South Plains. Highs ranging from the upper end of the middle 90s to the lower 100s. South wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A very slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the evening over the far western and northwestern South Plains. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. A very slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon and into the evening across the northwestern and western South Plains. Highs in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. South wind 10-20 mph.

