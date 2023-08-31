LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, August 31)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Sunny and hotter weather is forecast on this Thursday and also the last day of August. High temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 90s. The wind will be out of the southwest in the morning and southerly in the afternoon wind 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:20 AM CDT.



Tonight:

Clear conditions are forecast this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 60s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:14 PM CDT.

Friday:

We welcome the month of September on Friday with more hot weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s under sunny sky. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:21 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:13 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A hot weather pattern has settle back in across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains as we end the month of August and and enter early September. The forecast looks to remain dry through Labor Day. There is a hint at perhaps some isolated thunderstorm chances returning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hotter weather returns on Thursday with highs in the middle to the upper 90s. The hot weather will continue Friday through Tuesday of next week with daytime highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 90s.

Low temperatures Friday through Sunday will range from the lower to upper 60s. Morning lows on Monday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Middle 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, August 31)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 24. Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions are now in place across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought continues continue to be reported over the far southwestern South Plains in portions of Gaines County and small sliver of Yoakum County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 24) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 31:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:14 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 104° (2014)

Record Low: 43° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny and turning hotter. Highs in the middle and the upper 90s. Southwest wind in the morning and south in the afternoon 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A clear sky with lows ranging from the lower to the upper 60s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny and continued hot. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser