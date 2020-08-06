KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update (8/6/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Another hot day is on tap across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s expected. However, we do have a slight chance for thunderstorms from late this afternoon and into the evening hours, mainly for areas on the Caprock. The frontal boundary that moved into the area on Wednesday is still around, not to mention some monsoonal moisture. These two factors, combined with our daytime heating, we’ll help initiate a few thunderstorms later in the day.

Extended Forecast:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions can be expected each day across the south and rolling plains. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, hot and mainly dry weather will continue to dominate the extended forecast model. A couple of the forecast models hint at many a stray thunderstorm developing each day. Even though high pressure will be in control of our weather, there is still plenty of monsoonal moisture around the area.

Daytime highs will be in the middle to upper 90s, with overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. A new update of the U.S. Drought Monitor will be released later this morning.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 6:

Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.

Sunset: 8:42 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (2013)

Record Low: 57° (1990)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. South wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. South wind 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. South wind 10-20 mph.

